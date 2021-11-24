Atrangi Re will release on 24 December on Disney+ Hotstar

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's much-awaited film, Atrangi Re trailer has been released and it looks like a true-blue Anand L Rai film. Wondering what’s the highlight of the film? Well, it’s Sara Ali Khan’s character and her chemistry with Dhanush.

Kumar will be seen playing a larger-than-life character. Sara’s character Rinku is caught between two worlds – her reality today and the one she lived eons ago. That’s not all, the director has promised that there’s a lot more to Atrangi Re than what we get to see in the trailer.

Atrangi Re will be Kumar’s second film that will have direct to OTT release post his horror comedy film titled Laxmii that released during the pandemic.

Atrangi Re has been written by Himanshu Sharma and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. The music and background score composed by AR Rahman seem to be a highlight as well.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will release on Disney+Hotstar on 24 December.