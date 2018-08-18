You are here:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: Lata Mangeshkar shares unreleased song in memory of former Prime Minister

FP Staff

Aug,18 2018 10:54:15 IST

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has dedicated an unreleased song to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mangeshkar tweeted about the passing of Vajpayee and wrote that she felt insurmountable sadness on hearing about the demise of Vajpayee. She also wrote that Vajpayee was a father figure for her and had always treated her like a daughter. She also wrote that she experienced the same sadness like she did when her own father passed away.

Fondly calling the former PM 'dadda', she added, "His evolved and spiritual appreciation of the two most profound realities of life and death put him at peace with himself. He very gracefully embraced the harsh realities and rose above them. An unparalleled leader but to me, he will always be my 'Dadda' In his memory, I humbly bow down."

She later posted a new song dedicated to Vajpayee's memory. You can listen to the song here:

Several Bollywood personalities mourned Vajpayee's death. While Shah Rukh Khan said he has "lost a part" of his childhood, Amitabh Bachchan remembered Vajpayee's unparalleled oratory skills.

