At Cannes’ 64th edition, a longer India guest list

It is that time of the year again when the legendary Cannes charm takes over the world with its film screenings, glamorous movie stars and red carpet couture moments.

The 64th Cannes Film Festival opens with Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, but not before a million flash bulbs capture our very own Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan walking down the famed red carpet. This year marks Aishwarya’s tenth year representing French cosmetic giant L’Oreal. She will attend the opening ceremony of the fest and the Opening Gala dinner, and subsequent parties on May 12. Her sashay down the red carpet will undoubtedly ruffle the fashion-challenged feathers of the few in India who are waiting on standby to remark on her wardrobe as if they were Suzy Menkes (of the International Herald Tribune).

In the past, her wardrobe choices have been whipped more than some awful films of her career, but Aishwarya works the red carpet with grace and poise, oblivious to all the naysayers writing off her designer seams. The only reason the paparazzos at Cannes even glance India-ward is because of Aishwarya’s statuesque presence on the Croisette alongside the who’s who of Hollywood.

With a diverse body of work spanning Indian and foreign films, Aishwarya is India’s most recognised face abroad, a global icon almost. It is every actress’ dream to strut her stuff at Cannes, and Aishwarya has been the India ambassador much to the chagrin of other Bollywood divas -- except Mallika Sherawat.

Sherawat is fast becoming a Cannes regular with her bold and brazen outfits complementing her seductive flair for wowing the media. After rubbing shoulders with Barack Obama at the White House recently, she is sure to spill priceless nuggets of the experience and attract even more eyeballs than previous years.

This year, India’s representation is stronger as it sees Sonam Kapoor take a bow on the red carpet and Hollywood favourite, Freida Pinto, at the amfAR – American Foundation for AIDS Research dinner and after-party on May 19. Karan Johar, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee too are attending as guests of Chivas Regal.

Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Shammi Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Saroj Khan and Dev Anand too will make their screen presence felt at the screening of the Out of Competition film Bollywood – The Greatest Love Story Ever Told. The film is directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and Jeff Zimbalist and has the stars playing themselves in it. Between the opening of the festival and Christophe Honore's The Beloved closing the fest, Cannes is where the glamazons will be -- networking and partying on the yachts and high seas.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 16:42 PM