Nitish Veera also appeared in films like Kaala, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Sindhanai Sei, and Peranbu among others

Tamil actor Nitish Veera passed away today, 17 May due to COVID-19 complications. He was well known for his performances in movies like Pudhupettai and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. The 45-year-old actor succumbed to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai city, where he was admitted to Omandurar hospital.

Soon after the news, the Tamil film fraternity extended their heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family on social media.

REST IN PEACE MY "MANI " pic.twitter.com/SwcQLeUPOB — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) May 17, 2021

#RIPNitishVeera It pains to write this... Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you... — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May 17, 2021

#Asuran #Nitishveera

Shattered to hear that Nitish Anna is no more ,very shocking ,such a wonderful and caring co artist , never expected this , May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/XYYjx2qki0 — AmmuAbhirami (@Ammu_Abhirami) May 17, 2021

Nitish had impressed fans with his roles in various films including Rajinikanth's Kaala in which he essayed the role of the superstar’s eldest son. He was also highly acclaimed in Dhanush's Asuran, where he grabbed eyeballs with his performance of a gangster.

According to the Times of India, Nitish was from Madurai city and is survived by his wife and two daughters, who are aged 8 and 7. It was in 2006 when he made his acting debut in Pudhupettai directed by Selvaraghavan.

Looking into his other works, the actor has played a pivotal role in actor Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan's Laabam. The movie was directed by National Award-winning director SP Jananathan. He has also starred in a slew of films including Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2, Raatchasi, Sindhanai Sei, Netru Indru, Padai Veeran, and Airaa, reports Cinema Express.