The ‘Jawan‘ prevue has taken the internet by a storm and shows Shah Rukh Khan like never before. Talking about the same, the film’s assistant director Rajvir Ashar has taken a dig at ‘Adipurush‘ and praised Khan’s film. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, “Chills! Literal Chills! To me, this is cinema…peak commercial cinema!!! No 700 cr budget, no “go watch in 3D instead of phone excuses”, just some pure passion! This one is gonna create absolute pandemonium!!! And what do I say about @iamsrk…ufff he’s just built different man!”

He added, “No PR, No filthy dialogues, No hate for anyone, No religious bigotry, No propaganda movies. Just pure entertainment to entertain the world! That’s SRK for you! Truly ‘The Last of the Stars'”

The film also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameos, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu. It’s all set for a release on September 7.

Will it have a sequel?

While the glimpse of Jawan has raised the expectations of SRKians to another level, we have a piece of news, which will make them jump with joy. As per a reliable source, there will be a sequel of this high-octane massy action-thriller.

“The climax of Jawan will end with an exciting cliffhanger, which will surely raise excitement for the second part of the film among the cinegoers,” said the source.