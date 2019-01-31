Aspiring TV actor Rahul Dixit allegedly commits suicide in Mumbai residence, father suspects foul play

Aspiring TV actor Rahul Dixit allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dixit was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom in an Oshiwara apartment during a house party. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival.

Mumbai: A 28-year-old TV actor named Rahul Dixit allegedly committed suicide early this morning. Police have registered a case of accidental death, further investigation is underway. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the body was discovered by his live-in partner, who was present in the house along with four of their friends. Police informed the daily that Rahul went inside his room at around 3:30-4 am, where his partner was asleep. She woke up after some time to discover Rahul hanging from the ceiling.

Mid-Day published the statement of the partner, referred to as Priya in the report, "I woke up suddenly around 5 am and saw Rahul hanging from the ceiling fan. He had used a bed sheet for the same. We all rushed him to Kokilaben Hospital, where he was declared dead."

No suicide note was found near him. An accidental death report has been registered at the Oshiwara police station.

Several media reports state Rahul hailed from Jaipur and had been living in Mumbai for the past three years. Dixit's father, Mahesh Dixit, wrote an emotional note on Facebook about his deceased son. He accused a girl named Rupali Kashyap to have a part to play in his death. He also claimed that several marks were found on Rahul's body, which the police had overlooked.

Rahul also posted a video from the party on the same day at 1:30 am, tagging Rupali Kashyap and captioning it as "Our favorite song, #love_you #love_of_my_life"

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 11:10:11 IST