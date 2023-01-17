‘Aslan’ singer Christy Dignam is currently receiving palliative care at home, his family issued a statement and also requested for privacy at this hour. Their statement read- “As always Christy’s health has been and is our priority. It has been a tough road for us all but mostly Christy. There are no words to describe how we are all feeling with the update that has been shared by Christy’s family. As we all know, Christy will always keep up the fight, and never gives up.”

The statement continued, “Christy and ourselves are devastated that all future shows will be cancelled, as with Christy receiving palliative care treatment, performing will not be possible. Thank you all for just being you! You are the most sincere and loyal fans and we know how lucky we are to have you all…”

The 62-year old singer is being treated for amyloidosis.

What is amyloidosis?

This is a rare disease that occurs when a substance called amyloid builds up in your organs. Amyloid is an abnormal protein that is produced in your bone marrow and can be deposited in any tissue or organ. Amyloidosis frequently affects the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract. It is often overlooked because it may cause no symptoms at first. And when there are signs or symptoms, they can look like those of more-common diseases.

In general, amyloidosis is caused by the buildup of an abnormal protein called amyloid. Amyloid is produced in your bone marrow and can be deposited in any tissue or organ. The specific cause of your condition depends on the type of amyloidosis you have.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.