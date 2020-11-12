Asif Basra, actor known for Paatal Lok, Hichki, dies by suicide in Dharamshala at age 53

Asif Basra had appeared in a number of movies, including Hichki, Black Friday, Parzania Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai among others

Actor Asif Basra, best known for web series Paatal Lok and films such as Kai Po Che, has died by suicide at 53. The actor was residing at a private guesthouse in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. A forensic team was deployed at the spot and police is investigating the matter, SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan was quoted by Asian News International.

It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, and used to visit the place regularly.

In his over two-decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like Black Friday, Parzania and Outsourced.

Among his notable performances in Hindi cinema, Basra played a cunning stall owner in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met, alongside the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

He played the father of Emraan Hashmi's Shoaib Khan in Milan Luthria's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010).

Industry professionals took to Twitter to share their condolences for Basra

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

Shocked to hear about Basra!! What a wonderful actor and a jovial fellow - I mean why would he ?? Very Sad - Had directed him in Parzania ( Chagan) , in Lamhaa ( the Darzee ) - and also in society - Very sad to hear about his passing !! #asifbasra Hope you are at peace. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) November 12, 2020

In shock. Cant believe that we have lost him. #asifbasra

Used to meet him so often at the park jogging. He would tell me not to jog sideways,I might loose balance and hurt myself.

"Paatal Lok" Actor Asif Basra Found Dead In Himachal Pradesh Home https://t.co/Fi6ld6MkyT via @ndtv — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 12, 2020

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

The news of Actor Asif Basra's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. He was a great actor, great human. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace! pic.twitter.com/N4OsAdWh5X — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) November 12, 2020

OMG... no way... you can’t do this Asif. We just did #TheTashkentFiles together and we were supposed to start my new film. OMG. What’s happening? Why? Not you? Never... https://t.co/oR86YgN6dM — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 12, 2020

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669