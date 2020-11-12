Entertainment

Asif Basra, actor known for Paatal Lok, Hichki, dies by suicide in Dharamshala at age 53

Asif Basra had appeared in a number of movies, including Hichki, Black Friday, Parzania Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai among others

FP Staff November 12, 2020 17:57:52 IST
Asif Basra, actor known for Paatal Lok, Hichki, dies by suicide in Dharamshala at age 53

Actor Asif Basra, best known for web series Paatal Lok and films such as Kai Po Che, has died by suicide at 53. The actor was residing at a private guesthouse in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. A forensic team was deployed at the spot and police is investigating the matter, SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan was quoted by Asian News International.

It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, and used to visit the place regularly.

In his over two-decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like Black Friday, Parzania and Outsourced.

Among his notable performances in Hindi cinema, Basra played a cunning stall owner in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met, alongside the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

He played the father of Emraan Hashmi's Shoaib Khan in Milan Luthria's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010).

Industry professionals took to Twitter to share their condolences for Basra

 

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

Updated Date: November 12, 2020 17:57:52 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja jail for using mobile phone at quarantine centre in Alibaug
India

Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja jail for using mobile phone at quarantine centre in Alibaug

Claiming that his life was in danger, Goswami also alleged that he was assaulted by the Alibaug jailer on Saturday evening and that he was not allowed to speak to his lawyer

Anvay Naik case: Bombay HC to pass order on Arnab Goswami's interim bail plea tomorrow
India

Anvay Naik case: Bombay HC to pass order on Arnab Goswami's interim bail plea tomorrow

A notice issued late Saturday night on the official website said the bench will assemble at 3 pm on 9 November for the pronouncement of the order

Delhi Police detains Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga, foils bid to hold protest against Arnab Goswami's arrest
India

Delhi Police detains Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga, foils bid to hold protest against Arnab Goswami's arrest

The two BJP leaders were whisked away to Rajender Nagar Police Station as they tried to stage a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in the morning.