Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make her digital debut with SonyLIV’s Faadu
'Faadu is one such unconventional character-driven story, which I am eagerly waiting for the world to experience,' said Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has set SonyLIV’s original Faadu as her first project in the digital space.
The filmmaker is best known for her critically-acclaimed movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly ki Barfi and Panga.
Faadu is being described as an intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters.
The director said the narrative of storytelling has changed with time and the audiences are looking forward to a new cinematic experience.
"As a storyteller, I constantly challenge myself to bring new insightful characters that take the audience to moments of introspection. Faadu is one such unconventional character-driven story, which I am eagerly waiting for the world to experience," Tiwari said.
Tiwari further said that she is excited to maker her digital debut with SonyLIV, a platform that has a benchmark for compelling stories.
"We share a similar passion to innovate. We're hoping we will touch the hearts of cinema lovers in a long format medium, hitting the right chords with a relatable concept," she said.
Faadu will be produced by Studio Next.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Looking past rich legacy of the BBC, UK podcast companies draw inspiration from the US to become more diverse and ambitious
BBC, UK's prominent public broadcast company has long dominated the audio industry. But a few podcast companies are taking inspiration from America and finding investors to create new ripples in the industry.
Thanks to product placement, Korean dramas have found their most recurring character: the Subway sandwich
South Korea's stringent broadcasting regulations allowed product placement of local brands in 2010. But with the spike in popularity of Korean dramas, global brands like Subway are now vying for a spot.
Why Meghan Markle's reference to British royal family as 'the firm' adds weight to her, Prince Harry's argument
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s is also a workplace story — the struggles of a glamorous, independent outsider joining an established, hidebound, and sometimes baffling family firm.