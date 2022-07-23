Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on directing Amitabh Bachchan for KBC'22: It's always a mix of nervousness, so much joy and love
Ashwiny Lyer Tiwari took her social media and shared a story expressing her love and gratitude for directing Amitabh Bachchan for KBC 2022.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has been receiving immense love from the audience and critics as soon as she shared a snippet of her upcoming web series 'Faadu'. Now while leaping ahead in her directing spear, she will be seen directing Amitabh Bachchan for the upcoming season of KBC.
While taking to her social media the director shared a story expressing her love and gratitude for directing Amitabh Bachchan for KBC 2022.
"Thank you @whogaganarora❤ It's always a mix of nervousness, so much joy and love directing @amitabhbachchan sir 😁 #kbc2022".
Earlier the director shared a short glimpse of her upcoming web series, 'Faadu' which was showcased at an event, and went on to create a whole new buzz in the town for its intense poetic love story between two contrasting characters.
Ashwiny is all set to give us 'Faadu' web series coming on SonyLIV while she is working on many more projects.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Check it out: Sara Ali Khan sizzles on the cover of ELLE
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently appeared on the cover ELLE magazine and we can't take our eyes off her.
Revisiting Hrithik Roshan's superb transformation for Super 30
Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 clocks 3 years of its release. Let's have a look at how the actor transformed himself for the role.
Sini Shetty on Miss World: No pressure but responsibility to represent India
"I believe that this title of Miss India comes with great responsibility and for now my sole focus would be on representing India at an international level," says Sini Shetty, Miss World 2022.