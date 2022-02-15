On Ashutosh Gowariker's birthday, a guide to his popular movies from Swades to Jodhaa Akbar

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is a man of several talents. Director, producer, actor and even scriptwriter- the multi-talented personality has left no stone unturned for his epic scale projects.

Born on 15 February 1964, Gowariker is known for his critically acclaimed period films. He always believed in quality and not quantity, that is why his vision, storytelling process and screenplay have been loved and appreciated by fans.

Before becoming a renowned filmmaker, Gowariker was a talented actor. He has featured in movies including Chamatkar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa as well as National Award-winning film, Ventilator. As the director turns 58 today, 15 February, here are some of his best works so far:

Lagaan

This film released in the year 2001 and remains one of the most iconic movies in Bollywood till date. Apart from being a blockbuster in the country, this movie garnered critical and commercial success. Lagaan was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The story revolves around Indian villagers who defeated the British at their own game - cricket. This movie featured actor Aamir Khan along with debutant Gracy Singh, with British actors Paul Blackthorne and Rachel Shelley playing supporting roles.

Jodhaa Akbar

This 2008 period drama is known for its opulent sets along with majestic characters who matched it perfectly. More than the story, the stunning chemistry between Mughal emperor Akbar played by Hrithik Roshan and Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai essayed by Aishwarya Rai made it a delight to watch. In this movie, Gowariker mastered the art of making period films as he dealt with every aspect to utmost perfection.

Mohenjo Daro

This historical romance was released in 2016 which also marked the second collaboration between Gowariker and Hrithik Roshan. In this movie too, Gowariker tried his best to define every detail about the Indus Valley Civilization. The computer-generated imagery (CGI) effects, aesthetics as well sets - all were commendable. Despite all the hard work, the film opened to mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office.

Swades

Released in 2004, this film featured one of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s most memorable performances. Based on the subject of patriotism, the movie highlights how Mohan Bhargava, played by King Khan, decides to return to his hometown in India and work to bring electricity to his village. Shah Rukh Khan’s endearing simplicity and his chemistry with co-star Gayatri Joshi were some of the highlights of the film.

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey

This movie released in 2010, in which actor Abhishek Bachchan was appreciated for his performance. Based on the novel Do and Die: The Chittagong Uprising 1930-34, the movie revolves around 64 fearless and courageous youngsters who fought against the British. Despite its in-depth story and flawless screenplay, the movie did not do well at the box office but Gowariker's direction was lauded.