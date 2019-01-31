You are here:

Ashton Kutcher asks fans to 'just text me', tweets his phone number only to pull it down later

FP Staff

Jan 31, 2019 16:47:59 IST

Ashton Kutcher tweeted out his phone number on Tuesday in a bid to encourage his fans to text him, saying he misses “having a real connection [with] real people.”

In a now-deleted tweet, the 40-year-old actor wrote, “I miss having a real connection with real people. My community. From now on you can just text me. I won’t be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real with each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world. Yes this is my #.”

However, a few hours later, Kutcher posted that he will be changing his social media strategy starting tomorrow.

A few fans on Twitter revealed that they received an automated reply reading, “Hey it’s Ashton. This is an auto text to let you know I got your message.”

Later on Tuesday, Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Entertainment Tonight reported Kutcher sent his new friends a selfie of him and Kunis at the game.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 16:47:59 IST

