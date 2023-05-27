Actor Ashish Vidyarthi recently announced his second marriage to Rupali Barua at the age of 60 and the pictures went viral on social media in no time. While speaking to Hindustan Times, his first wife Piloo Vidyarthi spoke about her ex-husband, opened up about their bond and his second wife.

Speaking about Rupali, she said, “For Rupali, I would again say it’s a rare thing to find someone. People are passing comments because they cannot accept generosity. I am quite a transparent person. My fans, followers and people who know me, are aware that I am the same person inside and out. I have not been tortured. Ashish met Rupali after our decision. He is not a bad person. He is a good guy. Can’t we expect a little kindness from people?”

While talking about the cryptic posts she shared on social media post the pictures from the wedding going viral, she revealed, “The thing is I don’t use my brain about these little things. I go by my heart. I deleted those posts later. I didn’t do it intentionally. I usually read these quotes and share them if I like them. But, I should have used my brain. A lot of my friends had told me before to not share these things. I am more of an emotion-driven person.”

Vidyarthi, at 60, found love for a second time in Assamese fashion entrepreneur, Rupali Barua. The event took place in an intimate ceremony on Thursday in Kolkata. Earlier, he was married to Rajoshi aka Piloo Vidyarthi. In the pictures, the actor could be seen dressed as a groom in an off-white outfit. Complementing him, Rupali opted for a white and golden traditional saree completed with gold jewellery.

