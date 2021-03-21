Ashish Vidyarthi recovers from COVID-19; ‘I am so relieved’, says actor in social media post

Ashish Vidyarthi was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for coronavirus on 11 March.

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi says he is "relieved" after testing negative for coronavirus .

The 58-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital here after he tested positive on 11 March.

Vidyarthi, best known for his work in films like Drohkaal, 1942: A Love Story and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update with fans.

In a 30-second video, the actor thanked well wishers for their prayers

Hey... I have tested Covid NEGATIVE.. Thank you for you love and prayers... Thank you @MaxHealthcare Team @DrVivekNangia #covidwarriors #COVID19India.. Let's all stay on purpose and stay AMAZING.. Come what may... Let's spread hope and Cheer... Let this be the season of Hope! pic.twitter.com/KNfJdn3wQb — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) March 20, 2021

"I tested positive on March 11, I''m now negative. This is the tenth day, I am so relieved. Thank you for your love, affection and prayers. My sugar levels are fluctuating a bit, but they will stabilise in one or two days," Vidyarthi said.

Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday.

The 813 new infections pushed the tally to 6,47,161, with 6.32 lakh patients having recovered from the virus.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)