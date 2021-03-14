Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised in Delhi after testing positive for coronavirus, actor reveals in an Instagram video
Ashish Vidyarthi said he is asymptomatic but urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19.
Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital in Delhi.
The 58-year-old actor, best known for films Drohkaal, 1942:A Love Story and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, took to Instagram on Friday to share his diagnosis.
"Yesterday I felt a little feverish, so I took the COVID test which has turned out positive. I am now moving to a hospital here in Delhi. All well. I am good, he said in a short video posted on Instagram.
Here is his post
Vidyarthi said he is asymptomatic but urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19 .
Welcome to real life. Take care, thank you, he concluded.
Delhi on Friday recorded 431 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over two months, while the death toll reached 10,936 with two more fatalities.
