Entertainment

Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised in Delhi after testing positive for coronavirus, actor reveals in an Instagram video

Ashish Vidyarthi said he is asymptomatic but urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Press Trust of India March 14, 2021 13:01:22 IST
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised in Delhi after testing positive for coronavirus, actor reveals in an Instagram video

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

The 58-year-old actor, best known for films Drohkaal, 1942:A Love Story and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, took to Instagram on Friday to share his diagnosis.

"Yesterday I felt a little feverish, so I took the COVID test which has turned out positive. I am now moving to a hospital here in Delhi. All well. I am good, he said in a short video posted on Instagram.

Here is his post

Vidyarthi said he is asymptomatic but urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19 .

Welcome to real life. Take care, thank you, he concluded.

Delhi on Friday recorded 431 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over two months, while the death toll reached 10,936 with two more fatalities.

Updated Date: March 14, 2021 13:01:22 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Hema Malini receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, shares pictures from vaccination centre
Entertainment

Hema Malini receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, shares pictures from vaccination centre

The government, on 1 March, launched a nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age — and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities — vaccinated.

Manoj Bajpayee home quarantines after testing positive for coronavirus
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee home quarantines after testing positive for coronavirus

Manoj Bajpayee tested positive while shooting for Despatch after director Kanu Behl got infected with coronavirus

Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for coronavirus, reveals he's under home quarantine
Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for coronavirus, reveals he's under home quarantine

Siddhant Chaturvedi, in an Instagram story, said he is 'being positive and tackling this head-on'