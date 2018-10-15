Ashish Patil, Yash Raj Films' Talent and Business head, on 'administrative leave' following sexual harassment claims

An anonymous woman had recently named Ashish Patil, the creative and business head of Yash Raj Films (YRF), for allegedly sexually harassing her and seeking sexual favours. A spokesperson of the production company told Times Now that in the wake of the allegations against Patil, he is on an "administrative leave."

"Ashish Patil has been asked to proceed on administrative leave till YRF thoroughly investigates the allegations levelled on him. YRF has earnestly requested the survivor to kindly step forward and share her account of the incidents to the Presiding Officer of our Internal Complaints Committee who would maintain utmost confidentiality. We seek her kind cooperation in the investigation so that we can appropriately address this issue. We are more than willing to extend our full support and cooperation to address this serious allegation. YRF has zero tolerance towards any form of sexual exploitation or harassment of women and we shall take the strictest necessary action against the alleged perpetrator, if the allegations of sexual harassment are found to be true," the spokesperson told Times Now.

YRF had released a statement on Twitter regarding the same. The survivor had also reached out to the production company, the production house told Times Now.

The Hindu writes that Patil had in a statement denied the anonymous allegations.

Many prominent names of the entertainment industry like Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai, Subhash Kapoor and members of the comedy collective All India Backhod have been accused of sexual harassment, owing to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

