Asha Bhosle turns 87: From Raat Akeli Hai to Tanha Tanha, a playlist of her remarkable songs

Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 87th birthday today, 8 September. Known for her melodious voice, Asha was born in 1933 in a small town of Goar, Sangli in Maharashtra.

Fondly called as Asha Tai, she started her career in singing in 1943 and apart from playback singing in a number of Bollywood films, she had recorded several private albums and songs.

According to The Indian Express, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records for recording more than 11,000 songs in 20 different languages.

The first music director to recognise and groom Bhosle's talent was O.P. Nayyar. She got her break in 1956 film C.I.D but finally came into her own with Nayyar’s 1957 hit film Naya Daur.

She is the first Indian singer to be nominated for Grammy. She was conferred prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and in 2008 she was awarded Padma Vibhushan

To commemorate her birthday, the singer interacted with her fans from all across the world via video conference. She tweeted a picture of her interaction and wrote, "I thank you all for following my work and making me who I am. Without you all I would not have been Asha Bhosle."

On singer's birthday, remembering some of her evergreen songs:

'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja' from Caravan (1971)

Written by the famed MajroohSultanpuri and composed by the stellar RD Burman, the song is often considered to be the quintessential cabaret number sung by Bhosle and RD Burman. The song was performed by Helen. Bhosle won the 1972 Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the number.

'In Aankhon ki Masti' - UmraoJaan (1981)





A far cry from the westernised songs she is known for, 'In Aankhon ki Masti', was composed by Khayyam and sung by Bhosle. The song was picturised on Rekha and Farooq Sheikh and is a ghazal that earned the singer a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

'Raat Akeli Hai' - Jewel Thief (1967)

One of the most popular songs out there, 'Raat Akeli Hai' from Jewel Thief, sees the tantalizing Tanuja sashaying on celluloid, while Bhosle rendered her voice to the super-sensual song. The song had lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and was composed by the legendary SD Burman.

'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' - Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)

One of the most romantic numbers by Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' was written by Sultanpuri and composed by RD Burman. It is believed that the opening lines of the song have a little resemblance to the song 'If It's Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium'. The song was picturised on Zeenat Aman and Vijay Arora.

'Mera Kuch Saamaan' - Ijaazat (1986)

Gulzar's Ijaazat based on the Bengali story Jatugriha had four songs that were penned by Gulzar and composed by RD Burman. 'Mera Kuchh Saamaan' became a big rage and earned Bhosle the 1988 National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. The ghazal is an ode to love and loss.

'Tanha Tanha' - Rangeela (1995)

Picturised on Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff, the music of the song was given by AR Rahman. Shot across beautiful locales, the peppy and snazzy number talks of the importance of love in life. The lyrics were by Mehboob.

'Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave' - Taal (1999)

The song from the Subhash Ghai film starring Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi. Picturised on Aishwarya, it was sung by Bhosle who was accompanied by Aditya Narayan and Richa Sharma.