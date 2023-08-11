Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rising India-She Shakti. Speaking about the same, she said, “My son is my backbone. He is the one who keeps me going. This show has been organised by him only. He said no one sings at this age, you are, so I’ll organise a Broadway like show for you.”

She also revealed, “”I only wanted to play and eat as a kid. I never wanted to sing, but circumstances were such that I started singing, and then I kept singing.”

On Lata Mangeshkar

Speaking about her sister and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, she said, “Both of us had a similar voice since childhood. Had I been singing in her style, nobody would have hired me. That’s why I decided to never copy Lata di; People like me because I have no ego.”