Asha Bhosle gets signed note from Justin Trudeau on 86th birthday; singer thanks Canada PM for 'acknowledging her presence'

FP Staff

Sep 09, 2019 15:34:41 IST

Asha Bhosle turned 86 on 8 September (Sunday) and the veteran singer had a special birthday message from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau sent a signed birthday note to Bhosle which read: "It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty-fifth birthday."

Asha Bhosle. Image from News18

The singer shared the picture of the note on her Twitter page and said she was happy to have contributed in putting India on the world music map.

Apart from Trudeau, Bhosle's elder sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar among others took to Twitter to wish the singer on her special day.

According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Bhosle began her career in the '40s. Her career has spanned over six decades and she has given hits like 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' (Kismat), 'Dum Maaro Dum' (Hare Krishna Hare Ram) and 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main' (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge).

She has also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as the Padma Vibhushan.

(With input from agencies)

