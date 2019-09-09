Asha Bhosle gets signed note from Justin Trudeau on 86th birthday; singer thanks Canada PM for 'acknowledging her presence'

Asha Bhosle turned 86 on 8 September (Sunday) and the veteran singer had a special birthday message from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau sent a signed birthday note to Bhosle which read: "It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty-fifth birthday."

The singer shared the picture of the note on her Twitter page and said she was happy to have contributed in putting India on the world music map.

On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievents have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada @JustinTrudeau @CanadianPM @narendramodi @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/ax4F59MI1e — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 8, 2019

Apart from Trudeau, Bhosle's elder sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar among others took to Twitter to wish the singer on her special day.

According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Bhosle began her career in the '40s. Her career has spanned over six decades and she has given hits like 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' (Kismat), 'Dum Maaro Dum' (Hare Krishna Hare Ram) and 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main' (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge).

She has also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as the Padma Vibhushan.

(With input from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 15:34:41 IST