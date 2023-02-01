Entertainment

As Yami Gautam drops the trailer of her new film Lost, netizens laud the actress by calling her 'strong and powerful'

Fans also seem to super excited to see their remarkable performer in a new film again as many took to their social media to hail the actress.

FP Staff February 01, 2023 17:23:34 IST
As Yami Gautam drops the trailer of her new film Lost, netizens laud the actress by calling her 'strong and powerful'

Lost

Yami Gautam’s highly anticipated trailer of ‘Lost’ dropped today and it looks extremely intriguing and exciting. Just as the audience showered abundant love on her 2022 hits ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’ seems like it is going to be another good one from Yami Gautam. The actress has been one of the most consistently strong performers of Bollywood, and this year is looks promising of quality content yet again as she will be seen in the investigative thriller, ‘Lost‘, action-comedy, ‘Dhoom Dhaam‘ and the suspense thriller, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga‘ among others.

The actress has shared the trailer of Lost and it looks yet another gripping tale of integrity and thrill:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Fans also seem to super excited to see their remarkable performer in a new film again as many took to their social media to hail the actress as they wrote-

We have seen Yami Gautam prove her mettle as one of the most refined actors over the years. Last year we saw her play a statement making, kidnapper, Naina in ‘A Thursday’ and then the cop, IPS Jyoti Deswal in ‘Dasvi’, and now she will be seen portraying the role of an investigative journalist for Lost and that has definitely amped up the excitement among the audience once again to see Yami do something new.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam Dhar starrer ‘Lost’ will be released on 16 February 2023. The actress will also be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ with Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar and ‘OMG 2‘ with Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 01, 2023 17:23:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Sundance goes wild for corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’
Entertainment

Sundance goes wild for corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

The movie follows two ambitious analysts at a cutthroat hedge fund, played by 'Bridgerton’s' Phoebe Dynevor and 'Solo’s' Alden Ehrenreich

Top Notch | Anavila Misra: 'Linen is not a native textile so using it on a sari meant giving the sari a global language'
Arts &amp; Culture

Top Notch | Anavila Misra: 'Linen is not a native textile so using it on a sari meant giving the sari a global language'

Designer Anavila Misra on how her blockbuster saris are an impact-driven social enterprise.

Jude Law-starrer 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' wraps filming
Entertainment

Jude Law-starrer 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' wraps filming

Stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a video on Instagram celebrating the series wrap