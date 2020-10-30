As The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres, Disney posts recap of first instalment
The Mandalorian Seaason 2 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 30 October.
Disney+ released a recap of its first season of The Mandalorian via a new video clocking in less than two minutes. The quick crash course (for the uninitiated) comes in two days before the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
As is seen in the video, the titular character pays important visits to new planets in the first season and gave viewers a glimpse into the Mandalorian life that they were not privy to.
The 100-second teaser that Disney released touches upon all the major events that took place in the first season which include Din's discovery of The Child, his interactions with Cara Dune and Greef Karga, and most importantly his quest to find Baby Yoda's origins and return to his kind.
In the second season, The Mandalorian and The Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.
The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.
Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers.
The new season premieres Friday, 30 October, streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
Watch the recap video here
