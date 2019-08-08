You are here:

As The Beatles' Abbey Road turns 50, fans recreate iconic album cover photo in London

It was 50 years ago today, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.

And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered at a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood Thursday to recreate the Abbey Road cover shot, half a century after it was shot.

Spectators snapped photos on cellphones as Beatles lookalikes crossed the street outside Abbey Road Studios in tribute to the original image.

Here are some fans posing as the musicians.

The Beatles famous Abbey Road cover recreated exactly 50 years after the original was taken at 11.35 on 8th August 1969 #AbbeyRoad #TheBeatles pic.twitter.com/crm7RGWPdk — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) August 8, 2019

At 11:35 a.m. on 8 August, 1969, Iain MacMillan photographed John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr striding across the black-and-white “zebra” crossing while a police officer stopped traffic.

50 years ago today, @TheBeatles gathered at EMI Studios for one of the most prolific photoshoots of their career. A policeman held up the traffic as photographer Iain Macmillan took six shots of the group walking across the zebra crossing just outside the studio. #AbbeyRoadpic.twitter.com/ROgV1SE9d4 — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) August 8, 2019

Used as the cover of the band’s penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

