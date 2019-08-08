You are here:

As The Beatles' Abbey Road turns 50, fans recreate iconic album cover photo in London

FP Staff

Aug 08, 2019 18:50:38 IST

It was 50 years ago today, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.

And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered at a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood Thursday to recreate the Abbey Road cover shot, half a century after it was shot.

Spectators snapped photos on cellphones as Beatles lookalikes crossed the street outside Abbey Road Studios in tribute to the original image.

Here are some fans posing as the musicians.

 At 11:35 a.m. on 8 August, 1969, Iain MacMillan photographed John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr striding across the black-and-white “zebra” crossing while a police officer stopped traffic.

Used as the cover of the band’s penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

