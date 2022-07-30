In a career spanning over three decades, Sonu Nigam has established himself as a leading vocalist and music composer in the industry.

Ace singer Sonu Nigam celebrates his 49th birthday today. Nigam started his career at the tender age of four when he used to accompany his father for stage shows. He later gained recognition in his teens for singing Mohammed Rafi's songs. His first break in the film industry was in the 1990s.

In a career spanning over three decades, Sonu Nigam has established himself as a leading vocalist and music composer in the industry. Often regarded as the 'Lord of Chords', Nigam also tried his hands at acting before returning to singing full time.

The singer has also been conferred with numerous awards, including a National award. Nigam has sung several songs in languages other than Hindi as well.

As the ace playback singer celebrates his birthday, here is a playlist of his top 5 songs:

1. Sandese Aate Hain- Border (1997)

Featured in the 1997 film Border, Sandese Aate Hain struck chords with the Indian audience. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, the song was composed by Anu Malik. It highlighted the hardships of soldiers and paved a way for Nigam's success in the industry.

2. Yeh Dil Deewana- Pardes (1997)

Featured in the 1997 Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pardes, Yeh Dil Deewana was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and sung by Nigam. The song became popular among the masses and the singer won a Filmfare award for the same.

3. Tanhayee- Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Tanhayee from Dil Chahta Hai was released in 2001. The song featured heartbroken Aamir Khan. Considered among Sonu Nigam's one best songs, Tanhayee evoked feelings of pain and separation from a loved one.

4. Suraj Hua Maddham- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Suraj Hua Maddham is a romantic track which brought Shah Rukh Khan's and Kajol's sizzling chemistry on screen. The song was featured in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Suraj Hua Maddham was one of the many songs which made fans fall in love with Shah Rukh and Kajol's on-screen Jodi.

5. Abhi Mujh Me Kahi- Agneepath (2012)

Featured in the 2012 film Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, the song marked the rebirth of playback singer Sonu Nigam. Ajay-Atul's composition helped Nigam establish himself again.

A very happy birthday to Sonu Nigam!