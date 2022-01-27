Shehnaaz Gill, who appeared in Bigg Boss Season 13, became widely known for her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla on the show

Shehnaaz Gill, who gained popularity after her Bigg Boss Season 13 stint, turns a year older today, 27 January. She might not have won the trophy but the former Bigg Boss contestant has been successful in winning the hearts of millions.

During the reality show, people loved her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla. The hashtag SidNaaz went widely viral on social media with their fans wanting them to get hitched. Shukla’s sudden death last year due to a massive heart attack, however, shocked his friends and followers.

On Gill's 29th birthday, we have collected some cute pictures for you to recall the #SidNaaz chemistry.

On Sidharth Shukla’s birthday in December last year, Gill shared a photograph of the late actor with angel wings. The photograph has no caption but that did not stop fans from flooding the comments section.

The next picture is from a video which the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress posted to pay tribute to Shukla. She had posted a song - 'Tu Yaheen Hai' - and mentioned in the caption that it was a tribute to the actor. The song has the best moments of Sidnaaz at the Bigg Boss house.

This picture is from a video that Gill had posted in January last year. In the video, Shukla was seen throwing her in a pool. The Balika Vadhu actor's mother, Rita Shukla, could also be seen in the funny clip.

Here is another video in which Gill could be heard wishing Shukla on his birthday.

This picture is taken from a video in which the duo could be seen giving a brief performance to the song, 'Shona Shona'. In the caption, they thanked everyone for the amazing response to the song.