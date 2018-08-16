You are here:

As Saif Ali Khan turns 48, a look at the actor's unconventional films, from Being Cyrus to Go Goa Gone

FP Staff

Aug,16 2018 17:27:01 IST

Saif Ali Khan played Langda Tyagi in Omkara, Vishal Bharadwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello, a character that broke the image of Saif as a metrosexual romantic hero. File image

Raja Krishna Menon's Chef, the official Hindi remake of the American film of the same name. Saif Ali Khan played a culinary expert who rediscovers his passion for food after he is expelled from his restaurant job. Facebook/@SaifUpdates

Saif not only produced but also acted in India's first zombie c omedy Go Goa Gone. Saif played a blonde-haired zombie-slayer. Facebook/@SaifAliKhan

Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi, a black comedy shows a cancer-stricken man who is determined to make the most of his numbered days

Being Cyrus is unanimously regarded as Saif Ali Khan's foraying into alternate films. The Homi Adajania directorial debut received 7 nominations at the 2007 Filmfare awards

