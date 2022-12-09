Suddenly, out of the blue, a tweet came in that read Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are in a relationship. Of course, it was both shocking and stunning. Fans were stunned in disbelief and some even shared memes and GIFs to mock the supposedly breaking news.

Here it is:

BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources. pic.twitter.com/2lkNIXH3IE — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 7, 2022

The news may be true or not, but Khan has been in his fair share of relationships, from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif. Here are some of them:

Somy Ali

Salman Khan and Somy Ali were in a very strong relationship before they parted ways. It’s alleged that Khan cheated on Ali for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Over the last few years, Ali has accused Khan of being physical during their relationship in the 90s. She left for the U.S. after her rendezvous with the star came to a screeching halt.

Sangeeta Bijlani

This was another much-publicized and talked about relationship of the actor. This was the closest Bhai reached into getting married. On the opening episode of Koffee With Karan season 4, Salman Khan admitted to the host Karan Johar that the wedding cards were printed too, before she caught him somewhere. But where? The mystery continues…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

An explosive love affair, to say the least. The two met on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 and romance blossomed. Care soon turned into over-possessiveness and all hell broke loose. Sets were disrupted (Remember the Chalte Chalte fiasco?), doors were banged, characters were questioned, and what not. After the tumultuous and torrid affair ended, Bachchan stated in an interview, “The Salman Khan chapter was a nightmare in my life and I’m glad it’s over.”

Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina began seeing each other while filming Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. And while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, followed quickly by Raajneeti, the actress fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor. However, Khan and Kaif continue being good friends.

Iulia Vantur

This too is a relationship that was clandestine. The two have been seldom spotted together but neither of the two ever spoke about being in love or rather being just good friends. This affair always remained a mystery.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.