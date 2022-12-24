As Raksha Bandhan gears up for its television premiere today, Akshay Kumar calls this Aanand Rai film his best
The film is Directed by Aanand L Rai, Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, and written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon. The music of Rakshabandhan has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the Lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.
Director Aanand L Rai’s 2022 work received multiple applauds from the audience. The director has 2022 under his belt with stunning deliveries & heart touching stories. Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay kumar & Bhumi Pednekar touched hearts. It resonated with a huge audience as it highlighted real life problems of a brother with 4 sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a new addition to the list of small-town dramas that’s winning hearts all across the nation. It premieres on Television today and we can’t keep calm!
The actor, on his Instagram, sharing a video, wrote- “Mein jaanta hoon ki meri yeh film Box Office pe nahi chali. Phir bhi dil se keh raha hoon ki yeh meri zindagi ki sabse behtareen film hai. #Rakshabandhan aaj 8 baje @zeecinema pe aa rahi hai. Ho sake toh zaroor dekhiye.”
View this post on Instagram
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, ”As Rakshabandhan premieres on television today, I am confident that it will reach a larger scale of audiences especially in the hindi belt. I have been extremely honest in portraying the storyline and I hope that the audiences enjoy it as well.”
The film is Directed by Aanand L Rai, Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, and written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon. The music of Rakshabandhan has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the Lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Explained: How 2022 has turned out to be the worst year for Bollywood
With biggies like Pathaan, Dunki, Jawan, Bholaa, Maidaan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Adipurush and others, we are expecting Bollywood to make a roaring comeback in 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, Boycott Bollywood: Controversies of 2022
It was a rather unexpected year for the industry with trolls and haters lashing out all the venom possible at actors and filmmakers. Here are some of them.
Netflix plans $900M facility at former New Jersey Army base, to create more jobs and opportunities
The California-based company plans an additional $848 million worth of investments in 12 sound stages and for other uses related to the film industry.