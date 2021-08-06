#PVR expects its business to return to the 'pre-pandemic level' with '18-19 screens' already in the pipeline for launch by the end of the fiscal year.

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd expects its business to return to pre-pandemic level by the end of the ongoing fiscal year, hoping there is a consistent supply of good films and no third wave and further lockdowns in the country, its chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli has said.

Expansion of PVR screens — present and future plans

PVR on Thursday, extending its presence into the Delhi NCR region, through its luxury arm ''The Luxury Collection'', launched its First Director's Cut in Haryana at Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

With this addition, PVR now has 155 screens and 265 screens in northern India.

Over the expansion of screens, Bijli said PVR is "slightly cautious" and would add around 19 screens by September, most of which were capitalised pre-pandemic and post then, it would pause up to next year till the business progresses and watch cash flow generation.

"There are 18-19 screens which we have in pipeline and rest of the year, we are hoping to bounce back and reach pre-pandemic level by the end of Q3 and Q4," Bijli told PTI.

How long will PVR need to resume pr-pandemic level operations?

Like other multiplex chains, PVR has started its operation from the last week, in some regions after a forced closure by the second wave of the coronavirus

"It is a big challenge, you have taken a big hit... it is coming out every quarter on quarter, its a very challenging time. It will take time at least three to four quarters, provided that there is a consistent supply of good films and there is no third wave or any variant," he added.

According to him, in August only one Hindi movie is being released — Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom; and from September onwards, Hindi movies would start to come in full stream.

How has the company raised its funds?

The company has raised funds through QIP and has availed additional borrowings of Rs 200 crore under the government's ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) scheme.

It will be spending the fund on maintaining its working capital and other expenses.

Does the possibility of a third wave impact PVR's plans?

When asked about the possible third wave, he said various epidemiologists and virologists have different opinions about the possibility.

"Who do you believe. At the same time, we cannot run businesses and cannot run our lives based on fear, which is very uncertain anyways. We believe that as long as there is no major lockdown again, we have to bounce back in the business," Bijli said.

PVR is 'optimistic' about its growth in business