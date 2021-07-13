Other milestones to hit this week include 20 years of Anubhav Sinha's Tum Bin and 30 years of Tabu's debut in the industry.

This week was a milestone week for many Indian films. While Pooja Bhatt's Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin clocked 30 years, actor Tabu celebrated her 30 years in the industry by remembering her debut film, the superhit Telugu movie Coolie No 1.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan shared a funny anecdote from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas while commemorating the film's 19th anniversary.

Here's a look at all the major milestones

Pooja Bhatt marks 30 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

30 yrs of #dilhaikemantanahin Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind & runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father's blessings..

Pooja Bhatt, on Monday, celebrated 30 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and recalled how there were people who dubbed the romantic-comedy, also starring Aamir Khan, "too risky." Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Gulshan Kumar, the film was a major success upon its release in 1991. Based on the Academy Award-winning 1934 Hollywood classic It Happened One Night, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin marked the big-screen debut of Pooja in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial. The film featured the actor as an heiress who runs away from home to be with her movie star boyfriend (played by Sameer Chitre) but meets Khan's Raghu on the way and falls in love with him. Pooja took to Twitter and shared pictures from the film, which also starred Anupam Kher, Tiku Talsania and Rakesh Bedi. Tabu & Venkatesh Daggubati's Coolie No 1 clocks 30 years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

On Monday, Tabu completed 30 years in the industry and shared a post on Instagram to mark the occasion. She did so by posting a clip from the 1991 Telugu film Coolie No.1. The video is from the film's popular song 'Kotha Kothaga' in which she is seen alongside her co-actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

"Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it's 30 years since my first film Coolie No.1 released. It's a moment of much pride, along with many other emotions..most importantly of gratitude," Tabu wrote in her post.

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene mark 19 years of Devdas

Shah Rukh Khan shared a post on Instagram

Madhuri Dixit shared a post on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan walked down memory lane on the 19th anniversary of his period romance drama Devdas. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas, also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, and was released on July 12, 2002.

Meanwhile, Dixit and Sanjay Bhansali Productions also paid tribute to the ‘original’ Devdas – late actor Dilip Kumar.

Deepika Padukone on nine years of Cocktail

Homi Adajania's Cocktail marked nine years of its release on Tuesday, 13 July. The film was produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan, starring Deepika Padukone, Khan and debutante Diana Penty as the lead roles, with Boman Irani and Dimple Kapadia and Randeep Hooda in supporting roles.

Reminiscing how she prepped for the role, Padukone shared how Veronica’s (her character in the film) personality is not one she was familiar with at that stage in her life, "When I was given the script to read I assumed it was for Meera’s character (played by Penty). Imtiaz Ali called me up one day and requested me to re-read the script for Veronica. After a couple of days and giving it some thought, I understood what he meant and saw what he saw. While I had butterflies in my tummy, I also knew I was ready for it,” the actor said in a press release.

She further adds, "I don’t think I would have been able to do what I did if it wasn’t for Homi Adajania. He gave me wings to fly and made me believe I could do no wrong. With that belief, we were able to create a character that will live in our hearts forever.”

Music composer duo Nikhil-Vinay celebrate 20 years of the superhit musical Tum Bin

As his superhit musical film Tum Bin clocked in 20 years, musician Nikhil Kamath expressed gratitude for he says the film continues to be loved years after its release in 2001.

Kamath, in a press release says, "I feel really proud and blessed that I was a part of such a memorable film like "Tum Bin". It was an experience that I cherish from the bottom of my heart. There was so much trust, love and affection between all of us. Bhushan Kumar had complete trust and faith in our abilities and Anubhav Sinha was also in great spirits."

Tum Bin is best known for its memorable soundtrack composed by Nikhil-Vinay, the beautifully melancholic 'Koi Fariyaad; sung by legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh.

He further added "The songs are still relevant and remembered today because they were composed with complete freedom given to the composers and unit. Bhushan Kumar trusted us and Faaiz Anwar. He was also new and gave us a free hand. We kept the melody in all songs. In the long run, good lyrics and melody always work. We took great care to see that the orchestration suits the situations of the songs. Though we modernised the musical orchestration we used violins and all original instruments to highlight the songs. The songs were well picturised by Anubhav Sinha in Panavision colour. The script and the story made the film immortal."

Tum Bin, starring Priyanshu Chatterjee, Himanshu Malik, Sandali Sinha and Raqesh Vashisth, also marked the directorial debut of Sinha.

(With agency inputs)