As NGK fights for a Diwali release, fans of Suriya and Vijay engage in social media war

Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan had undergone an appendix surgery a few weeks back, because of the sudden deterioration in his health. The producers of NGK stopped the shoot and decided to back out of the Diwali release plan. However, being a producer’s director, Selvaraghavan is working at a rapid pace to complete the film next month to ensure a Diwali release.

The fact that the producers of NGK didn't mention that the film was headed for a Diwali release on the second poster got the actor's fans worried owing to the trolling coming their way from Vijay fans. Ever since the producers of Suriya’s NGK and Vijay’s Sarkar confirmed Diwali release plans, fans of the respective actors have been engaging in heated arguments on Twitter.

A few days back, producer SR Prabhu took to his Twitter page to say that team NGK is little behind the expected schedule and the team is working hard to catch up the plan. Prabhu also asked fans to not feud with each other on Twitter.

Hey Guys! Many are asking for release update on #NGK .Sorry for delayed response. We are little behind schedule & trying to catch up. Will update in a weeks’ time. Meanwhile stop fighting with each other! Not worth it!! #HappyFriendshipDay — S.R.Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) August 5, 2018

He further added in Tamil: “Despite asking you guys to stop the social media war, you found a new reason from my tweet to continue the fight. Happy Friendship Day and maintain peace”.

SR Prabhu had earlier told Firstpost that he will observe the shoot progress and confirm the release plan. To be precise, Prabhu neither confirmed nor denied the Diwali release option. Insiders say that he is impressed with Selvaraghavan’s swift working style and if all goes well, the film might hit the screens for Diwali as planned earlier.

In 2012, Suriya’s Maattrraan, directed by KV Anand and Vijay’s Thuppakki, directed by AR Murugadoss, were supposed to release on the same day but later the clash was averted. A fan of Suriya provoked Murugadoss on Twitter by saying that Maattrraan would rule 2012 and the filmmaker immediately replied: "Kiddo, play somewhere else." Vijay fans celebrated Murugadoss for his timely tweet and in the end, Thuppakki turned out to be a blockbuster whereas Maattraan couldn’t match up the expectations and ended as a box office failure.

In 2011, Vijay’s Velayudham and Suriya’s 7aam Arivu (directed by AR Murugadoss) clashed at the box office on Diwali. 7aam Arivu was heavily promoted and the trailer was a huge hit but Vijay was not in his best form form as he had just delivered a decent hit in Kaavalan after consecutive failures at the box office. But to everyone’s surprise, Velayudham comparatively earned better reviews and was declared a hit at the box office.

Before 2011, Vijay and Suriya faced each other at the box office twice. In 2007, Suriya’s commercial potboiler Vel comfortably won against Vijay’s most-anticipated Azhagiya Tamizh Magan. But 2003 was a lucky year for both Vijay and Suriya as their respective films Thirumalai and Pithamagan were box office winners.

Before their foray into Tamil cinema, Suriya and Vijay were good friends that they went to the reputed Loyola College in Chennai. Suriya and Vijay had also shared screen space in two films— Nerukku Ner (1997) and Friends (2001). Nerukku Ner is the debut film of Suriya in Tamil cinema and he had an opportunity to work with his friend Vijay who was a proven star at that time by delivering hits including Poove Unakkaga, Love Today and Once More.

Suriya’s first proper hit in Tamil cinema was Nandha, which hit the screens only after the release of Friends (2001). Though Vijay and Suriya still share a good rapport, fans of the actors have always been fighting over the box office numbers.

Sources say that the producers of NGK feel that as Sarkar is also a political film, Diwali release would be ideal for the Suriya-starrer or else they will have to face unnecessary comparison. But we have to wait and see how quickly Selvaraghavan completes the shoot of NGK and wraps up the post-production work.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 15:38 PM