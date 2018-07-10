As Mumbai rains hit the city, Twitterati breaks into memes, from Spider-Man to Sanju

The Mumbai rains have always been the city's talking point. Innumerable stories on the Mumbaikar spirit in the face of flooding roads and buses have religiously been read by many who only end up admiring the city more.

This year, social media took to memes and hilarious GIFs, further proving that good ol' Bombay (as many prefer calling it) will always be unbeaten by the Rain Gods and their pouring wrath (pun alert).

Deepika Padukone's 'Ghoomar' song quite literally replicates the way our heads reel looking at the auto and taxi meters tick, while we blankly contemplate our lives, stuck in waterlogged streets.

The helpless sighs that follow a denial for a work-from-home request on a Mumbai monsoon day is not unknown to many. The tryst with destiny begins once again in the auto while your driver threatens to drop you off in case his vehicle with the both of you in it, start swimming in a pool of muddy water.

The Sanju meme just had to come in.

Why travel on-road when you could sail through the Mumbai highways, where the gentle lapping of sewage water seeping out of unmanned man-holes soothes your nerves? Ola boats anyone?

Going anywhere in the Mumbai rains needs grit. Going to work on such a day needs TEDx talks.

Many a finely-applied MAC lipsticks have died unfortunate deaths on a rainy day in Mumbai. By the time you reach office, you pretty much resemble Samara from The Ring.

Only superhero stunts can get you to office on a Mumbai monsoon day.

Great idea #savemumbai #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/YQKnMgxscl — Gautam (@gautam_vaishnav) July 10, 2018

