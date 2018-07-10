As Mumbai rains hit the city, Twitterati breaks into memes, from Spider-Man to Sanju
The Mumbai rains have always been the city's talking point. Innumerable stories on the Mumbaikar spirit in the face of flooding roads and buses have religiously been read by many who only end up admiring the city more.
This year, social media took to memes and hilarious GIFs, further proving that good ol' Bombay (as many prefer calling it) will always be unbeaten by the Rain Gods and their pouring wrath (pun alert).
#rain #monsoon #mumbairains #bollywood #memes #mymediacafe pic.twitter.com/1Oa6jq3MZG
— My Media Cafe (@MyMediaCafe1) July 9, 2018
Deepika Padukone's 'Ghoomar' song quite literally replicates the way our heads reel looking at the auto and taxi meters tick, while we blankly contemplate our lives, stuck in waterlogged streets.
RT C_vam_Misspell: #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/Lw8ahOkk04 — Bhosdi Waley (@bhosdiwaley) July 3, 2018
The helpless sighs that follow a denial for a work-from-home request on a Mumbai monsoon day is not unknown to many. The tryst with destiny begins once again in the auto while your driver threatens to drop you off in case his vehicle with the both of you in it, start swimming in a pool of muddy water.
Literally the situation here #heavyrains #MumbaiRains @MumbaiPolice @MumbaiMirror #humorinmonsoon pic.twitter.com/zWrpbzUDNm — Abid Sayyed (@abidsayyed41) July 10, 2018
The Sanju meme just had to come in.
Sanju fever !!! Best one ☔☔☔#MumbaiRains #Mumbai #MumbaiRains2018 #MumbaiMonsoon #MemeYourselfChallenge #Memes #memesdaily #TuesdayThought #Tuesday pic.twitter.com/13IcRm7RWl — Tichkule (@tichkule001) July 10, 2018
Why travel on-road when you could sail through the Mumbai highways, where the gentle lapping of sewage water seeping out of unmanned man-holes soothes your nerves? Ola boats anyone?
Mumbai people going to work. #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/x6zPvVMBsS — Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) July 10, 2018
Going anywhere in the Mumbai rains needs grit. Going to work on such a day needs TEDx talks.
How inspire myself to go to work in Mumbai rains #rains#mumbairains#memepic.twitter.com/1JfviBeQ1K — Ironically Yours (@SaurabhAndrande) July 9, 2018
Many a finely-applied MAC lipsticks have died unfortunate deaths on a rainy day in Mumbai. By the time you reach office, you pretty much resemble Samara from The Ring.
Only superhero stunts can get you to office on a Mumbai monsoon day.
Who did it better? Retweet = #Mumbaikar Favourite = #SpiderMan#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain #Memes pic.twitter.com/Q4moCHgalV — itimes (@itimestweets) July 10, 2018
Great idea #savemumbai #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/YQKnMgxscl — Gautam (@gautam_vaishnav) July 10, 2018
