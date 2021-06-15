After Karni Sena, the Kshatriya Mahasabha has objected to the film's name and called it an insult to the great ruler

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj is one of the most-awaited films, however, it has been creating headlines for all the wrong reasons lately.

Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha's demands

Last month, Karni Sena threatened the makers and asked to change the movie's title. Now, Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha has objected to the name Prithviraj and has called it an insult to the great ruler.

"The insult of the great brave warrior Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan ji, who protected the nation and Hinduism, is an insult to every citizen of India. The title of Yash Raj produced film Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is an insult to the great Hindu emperor. It is condemnable and insulting to not address such a great warrior and a brave son of India by his full name," said Shantanu Chauhan, Youth Wing head of the organisation, in a statement.

Kshatriya body's purported solution

Apart from the title change, the Kshatriya body has demanded that the senior representatives of the Kshatriya Samaj approve the script. Also, they have asked the makers to organise a screening so that the distorted and objectionable facts can be removed before the film's release.

Similar demands made earlier

Earlier, Karni Sena had also made similar demands. They had asked that the film should be shown to Rajput historians so that the facts and historical accuracy can be checked. In a letter, filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, president of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena, had warned that YRF will be responsible in case of any agitation.

The film's background

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the biopic is based on the life of Emperor Prithiviraj Chauhan and is directed by Chandraparaksh Dwivedi.

The makers announced the periodical saga in 2019 on the occasion of Chauhan's birth anniversary. But, the shooting got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The film is slated to release in theatres on Diwali this year, however, everything depends on the pandemic.

The movie marks Miss Universe Manushi Chillar's entry into Bollywood who will be seen opposite Kumar. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, and Manav Vij in important roles.