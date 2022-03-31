Entertainment

As Kaun Pravin Tambe releases, looking at actors who found success in their 40s

From Boman Irani to Pankaj Tripathi, a list of actors made their debut in the industry late in life.

Kaun Pravin Tambe, one of the most-anticipated sports biopics this year, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 1 April. The film is based on the life of right-arm leg spinner Pravin Tambe, who made his debut in the Indian Premier League at the age of 41.
Despite having never played international or even first class cricket before, Tambe managed to get noticed by the Rajasthan Royals and soon became an integral part of the team. Shreyas Talpade will essay Tambe's role in the movie.
Kaun Pravin Tambe debunks the myth that age is a barrier to achieving one's goals. Just like Pravin Tambe, many Bollywood actors have made their debut in the industry late in life and achieved fame after the age of 40. Here are some actors who have demonstrated that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing your passion:

Boman Irani

Irani remains most famous for his roles in the Munnabhai series. The distinguished actor, who has delighted viewers with his roles in Well Done Abba, Khosla Ka Ghosla, 3 Idiots and Jolly LLB, started his film career after the age of 40.

Adil Hussain

Adil Hussain made his Hindi film debut in his 40s in a minor role in Vishal Bharadwaj's Kaminey. The National School of Drama alumni was soon noticed for his performances in the films Ishqiya, English Vinglish and Life of Pi. In the last few years, the actor has continued to enthrall viewers with his roles in Delhi CrimeKabir Singh, Aiyaary and Love Sonia.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi

Another NSD alumni, Tripathi had his fair share of hardship in the industry before he rose to fame with his role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur. Since then, the actor has never looked back. Pankaj Tripathi has won much acclaim for his roles in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi as well as the web series Mirzapur. He was last seen in the film 83.

AK Hangal

Late Bollywood actor AK Hangal appeared in nearly 225 films during his career. But it was his role in Sholay and the famous dialogue "Itna sannata kyun hai bhai?" that most of us remember him for. Hangal made his Bollywood debut at the age of 50 and kept working in the industry even in his 90s.

Lillete Dubey

Lillete Dubey made her film debut in 1999 with Love You Hamesha. However, it was  Shyam Benegal's Zubeidaa in 2001 that catapulted her into the public eye. Since then, Dubey has appeared in several films including Kal Ho Na Ho, Baghban, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Housefull, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Chashme Baddoor, and many others.

 

