As Kaun Pravin Tambe releases, looking at actors who found success in their 40s
From Boman Irani to Pankaj Tripathi, a list of actors made their debut in the industry late in life.
Irani remains most famous for his roles in the Munnabhai series. The distinguished actor, who has delighted viewers with his roles in Well Done Abba, Khosla Ka Ghosla, 3 Idiots and Jolly LLB, started his film career after the age of 40.
Adil Hussain
Adil Hussain made his Hindi film debut in his 40s in a minor role in Vishal Bharadwaj's Kaminey. The National School of Drama alumni was soon noticed for his performances in the films Ishqiya, English Vinglish and Life of Pi. In the last few years, the actor has continued to enthrall viewers with his roles in Delhi Crime, Kabir Singh, Aiyaary and Love Sonia.
Pankaj Tripathi
Another NSD alumni, Tripathi had his fair share of hardship in the industry before he rose to fame with his role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur. Since then, the actor has never looked back. Pankaj Tripathi has won much acclaim for his roles in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi as well as the web series Mirzapur. He was last seen in the film 83.
AK Hangal
Late Bollywood actor AK Hangal appeared in nearly 225 films during his career. But it was his role in Sholay and the famous dialogue "Itna sannata kyun hai bhai?" that most of us remember him for. Hangal made his Bollywood debut at the age of 50 and kept working in the industry even in his 90s.
Lillete Dubey
Lillete Dubey made her film debut in 1999 with Love You Hamesha. However, it was Shyam Benegal's Zubeidaa in 2001 that catapulted her into the public eye. Since then, Dubey has appeared in several films including Kal Ho Na Ho, Baghban, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Housefull, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Chashme Baddoor, and many others.
