Kaun Pravin Tambe, one of the most-anticipated sports biopics this year, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 1 April. The film is based on the life of right-arm leg spinner Pravin Tambe, who made his debut in the Indian Premier League at the age of 41.

Despite having never played international or even first class cricket before, Tambe managed to get noticed by the Rajasthan Royals and soon became an integral part of the team. Shreyas Talpade will essay Tambe's role in the movie.

Kaun Pravin Tambe debunks the myth that age is a barrier to achieving one's goals. Just like Pravin Tambe, many Bollywood actors have made their debut in the industry late in life and achieved fame after the age of 40. Here are some actors who have demonstrated that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing your passion:

Boman Irani

Irani remains most famous for his roles in the Munnabhai series. The distinguished actor, who has delighted viewers with his roles in Well Done Abba, Khosla Ka Ghosla, 3 Idiots and Jolly LLB, started his film career after the age of 40.