As Indian Idol season 10 kicks off, Twitterati share memes on judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik

FP Staff

Jul,13 2018 16:44:09 IST

The tenth season of Sony's singing reality show Indian Idol has become the new favourite for the meme lovers. The show, that was launched on 7 July received mixed responses from viewers. However, Twitterverse erupted with memes and GIFs trolling the judges for their selection of contestants during auditions.

A meme of Anu Malik. Twitter/@erbmjha

According to Netizens, the judges Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani based their choices not on talent but tragedy faced by contestants.

Memes were also made on Neha Kakkar, who on several occasions broke into tears.

