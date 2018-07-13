You are here:

As Indian Idol season 10 kicks off, Twitterati share memes on judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik

The tenth season of Sony's singing reality show Indian Idol has become the new favourite for the meme lovers. The show, that was launched on 7 July received mixed responses from viewers. However, Twitterverse erupted with memes and GIFs trolling the judges for their selection of contestants during auditions.

According to Netizens, the judges Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani based their choices not on talent but tragedy faced by contestants.

*Indian Idol Audition* Judge : Start Karo... pic.twitter.com/gmtljYxytJ — Gopi Kisn Taparia 🇮🇳 (@Its_Gops) July 13, 2018

Judge :- tell me about yourself and why we select you in #IndianIdol ? Contestent:- pic.twitter.com/mXPeFnkpEh — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) July 10, 2018

Memes were also made on Neha Kakkar, who on several occasions broke into tears.

At Indian idol : Contestant : Bahar baarish badhti ja rahi hai. Ghar jama mushkil ho jayega.@iAmNehaKakkar : pic.twitter.com/P0s1HrbZHs — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) July 13, 2018

** Indian idol auditions ** Contestant:- **rubs eyes as dust enters Neha Kakkar:- pic.twitter.com/bEfCiFbcK9 — Annie (@av_is_here) July 13, 2018

#IndianIdol #IndianIdolIsBack#NehaKakkar #indianidolmeme (Indian Idol Audition) Contestant : Mein 8 floors badhi mehnat se apne pairon se seedhiya chad ke aaya hu. Neha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/Jrnf77DLrp — Saurabh Mavjekar (@SaurabhMavjekar) July 13, 2018

*if indian idol loves marvel* Contestant : Mam maine avengers infinity war ki ticket kharidi lekin mere dost spoilers nikle pic.twitter.com/h8I8aIR3GL — Anshul (@Anshul60480976) July 13, 2018

