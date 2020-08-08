As Fahadh Faasil turns 38, wife Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithvraj Sukumaran wish actor on birthday

Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the screen with both Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in Bangalore Days, writes it was an 'amazing journey growing up together and now working in the same industry.'

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil turned 38 today, on 8 August, and the film fraternity and fans alike have been filling social media platforms with warm birthday wishes and congratulatory messages.

The actor's wife actor Nazriya Nazim led the wishes with a long post on Instagram. Calling him the "kindest", the "most genuine", and the "most caring man", the actor said that she would like to change nothing about Fahadh.

Incidentally, Fahadh was last seen in this year's film Trance, alongside Nazriya.

Fellow actors and good friends of the actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan also posted fond memories with Fahadh. Prithviraj posted an old group picture that featured Fahadh, Nazriya, Supriya Menon and himself, simply writing, "happy birthday Shanu!" Shanu is the affectionate pet name of the actor given by close friends and family.

On the other hand, Fahadh's Bangalore Days costar Dulquer wrote how they have been friends since their school days and now as actors, their bond has only grown stronger.

Fahadh's brother actor Farhaan Faasil termed the birthday boy as the "best brother" and posted a collage of childhood pictures with Fahadh.

Here are some fans who put their sketching skills to good use and wished their favorite actor.

