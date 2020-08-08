As Fahadh Faasil turns 38, wife Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithvraj Sukumaran wish actor on birthday
Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the screen with both Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in Bangalore Days, writes it was an 'amazing journey growing up together and now working in the same industry.'
Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil turned 38 today, on 8 August, and the film fraternity and fans alike have been filling social media platforms with warm birthday wishes and congratulatory messages.
The actor's wife actor Nazriya Nazim led the wishes with a long post on Instagram. Calling him the "kindest", the "most genuine", and the "most caring man", the actor said that she would like to change nothing about Fahadh.
Dear Shanu , I thank Allah everyday that u were born. All the words in this world are not enough for me to tell u how much u mean to me ....u have all my heart There is not one thing I would change about u....(I know that’s not what u think n thank god ur not on social media reading my cheesy lines)but really ...not one thing I would change about u... The way u are is so real....Oh my god I love it I never knew we were going to be such great friends wen I fell in love with u (I know it’s usually the other way around)but with u everything’s been different .. To the kindest man I know To the most genuine man I know To the most caring man I know ... To MY MAN .... Happy birthday Shanu I love u more than life itself !! #heownsmyheart
Incidentally, Fahadh was last seen in this year's film Trance, alongside Nazriya.
Fellow actors and good friends of the actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan also posted fond memories with Fahadh. Prithviraj posted an old group picture that featured Fahadh, Nazriya, Supriya Menon and himself, simply writing, "happy birthday Shanu!" Shanu is the affectionate pet name of the actor given by close friends and family.
Happy birthday Shanu! ❤️ #FahadFazil pic.twitter.com/tgCkCkQY5c
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 8, 2020
On the other hand, Fahadh's Bangalore Days costar Dulquer wrote how they have been friends since their school days and now as actors, their bond has only grown stronger.
Happiest birthday Shanu ! For some reason none of us seem to take pics together when we hang out. It’s been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto. As always we root for you and love Nachu and you like family. Hope this is as special a birthday as can be amidst all that is going on. #happybirthday #friendslikefamily #chuddybuddies #whatajourneysofar
Fahadh's brother actor Farhaan Faasil termed the birthday boy as the "best brother" and posted a collage of childhood pictures with Fahadh.
Here are some fans who put their sketching skills to good use and wished their favorite actor.
