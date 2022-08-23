Aryan, Suhana and AbRam strike a perfect pose; Shah Rukh Khan’s comment steals the show

Aryan and AbRam Khan look dapper in their casual outfits, while Suhana slays her denim attire. The post became an instant hit on the social media platform.

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan has made a comeback on Instagram with an adorable picture. Aryan surprised everyone when he shared oh-so-cute photos with his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. He captioned the post as “Hat-trick.” In the first photo, Aryan Khan is holding his sister Suhana Khan and younger brother AbRam Khan. Next, Aryan is posing with AbRam and has cropped Suhana from the photo. Suhana Khan, who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, is looking stunning in a crop denim top and has paired it with matching shorts. Aryan and AbRam Khan look dapper in their casual outfits. The post became an instant hit on the social media platform. However, it’s their father Shah Rukh Khan's reply that has everyone’s attention.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting for Atlee's Jawan, said, “Why I don’t have these pictures? Give them to me now.” To this, Aryan, without giving second thoughts, said, "I will send them to you the next time I post. So probably in a few years. haha."

Referring to the second picture, Suhana Khan said, “Thanks for the crop.” She also left a "love you" note. Sussanne Khan has sent “lots of love" to the Khan siblings. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor left an array of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Suhana Khan is soon going to enter Bollywood. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film, along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan had shared the poster of the film and it was captioned as “And remember Suhana Khan you are never going to be perfect…. but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor…. the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep…. the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you…. u have come a long way baby…. but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light…. Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.” Here's the post:



On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has a film with Rajkumar Hirani. In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara. The team is currently shooting in Chennai.

