Ever since the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan making his debut as a writer made it to the headlines, fans and followers across the globe couldn’t hold their horses to know more about the same. While SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next, Aryan chose a web series for his maiden project as a writer. But how will you react if we tell you that we have brought you some latest details about the same? The latest inside scoop about Aryan’s maiden project is that the makers have reportedly kick-started the casting of the series. According to a latest report in The Times of India, the makers of the series, penned by Aryan Khan, have not only begun the casting, but chances are high that the prospective names could be locked in soon.

Citing a source close to the project, the report revealed that many actors are giving the auditions, and witnessing such speed of the work, it is expected that the project may go on the floor by the end of the year. TOI quoted the source as saying, “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series, and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year.” Reportedly, the co-writer of the web series Bard Of Blood, Bilal Siddiqui, is working on the project with Aryan, whose show revolves around the film industry. This after the reports were making the rounds that Aryan also organised a test shoot for the show in Mumbai.

Reports were also speculating that Maska actor Prit Kamani might be part of Aryan’s debut project. Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, Aryan was recently clicked at the special screening of Madhuri Dixit’s latest family drama Maja Ma. Aryan graced the event with his sister Suhana. Despite the paparazzi asking the two to pose, the brother and sister duo made the headlines for walking past the red carpet.

Another video, which went viral, showed filmmaker Karan Johar hugging Aryan. The screening was also attended by Suhana’s The Archies co-star and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. While we all can’t wait for the first look of Aryan’s debut project, it will be interesting to see how SRK and Gauri Khan’s son bounces back from the much-publicised drug case that he was pulled into.

