Aryan Khan returns to Instagram; Karan Johar shares throwback picture with Sonakshi Sinha: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jul,09 2018 17:55:22 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Aryan Khan returns to Instagram after a 7 month long hiatus 

Nobody lays a hand on my brother.

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan, posted a photograph with younger sibling AbRam after a break of 7 months. The Khan kids are currently vacationing in Europe with their family. Their mother Gauri Khan also shared a picture of the three siblings posing against a brick wall on Twitter.

Neetu Kapoor celebrates birthday in Paris

The Paris gang ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Neetu Kapoor, who turned 60 on 8 July, shared photographs from her birthday dinner with her family in Paris. 

Blast from the past: Karan Johar shares a photograph with Sonakshi Sinha

I have to thank @bachchan for sharing this with me! Remember this @aslisona ?? I have won an award but look like I ate the ceremony!!!! #majorthrowback #doublechinalert A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


Karan Johar took to Instagram to share an old picture from an award ceremony where he is posing with Sonakshi Sinha, her father Shatrugan Sinha and filmmaker Subash Ghai. In an ill-fitted suit, Johar can be seen holding an award and awkwardly smiling into the camera.

Shooting for Housefull 4 begins


Fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise has officially started shooting. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and has been directed by Sajid Khan, who has also helmed the previous films

Amitabh Bachchan shares a snap of his family immersed in their phones 

... the family that Mobiles together, stays together..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Amitabh Bachchan, who loves to occasionally share moments from his personal life on social media, posted a photograph of his children and grandchildren lounging together. But all of them can be seen glued to their phones except for granddaughter Navya Naveli, who is reading a book.

Ishaan Khatter lip-syncs Kishore Kumar's song

His #expressions 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ #ishaankhatter A post shared by Ishaan Khatter Team (@ishaankhatterteam) on


Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter shared a video of himself goofily lip-syncing a Kishore Kumar number, 'Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe' from Half Ticket. A fan account subsequently posted the video too.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 19:08 PM

