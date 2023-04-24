Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut and shoots his father Shah Rukh Khan
Aryan Khan shared a video on his social media teasing fans about a luxury streetwear brand owned by him along with his friends Bunty, and Leti.
As much as the audience always eagerly looks forward to watching Shah Rukh Khan on the screen, they are equally excited to watch how his children will take his legacy ahead. Bringing you the newest update, Aryan Khan shot his first ad with which he made his directorial debut! The video also features a glimpse of his father Shah Rukh Khan!
X marks the spot.
24 hours to go. https://t.co/dc5LPpuH6Y
Follow @dyavol.x on Instagram for exclusive content. pic.twitter.com/DTFfep7GQv
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 24, 2023
Recently, Aryan Khan shared a video on his social media teasing fans about a luxury streetwear brand owned by him along with his friends Bunty, and Leti. As we can see some cool glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in the short video, Aryan just boosted the excitement to watch the entire ad in the coming 24 hours. It’s indeed a special moment to rejoice for Aryan as he got to direct his father in his first directorial project.
View this post on Instagram
Also previously, Aryan had announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed and shown by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IIFA: From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Angelina Jolie, what has made this award ceremony special
The International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA, is known for its razzmatazz, glitz, and spectacle. This year, the tradition should hopefully continue.
EXPLAINED: How Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has created new milestones for Indian films internationally
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is directed by War and Bang Bang helmer Siddharth Anand.
Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer creates history in Nizam/Andhra - here's how
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is directed by War and Bang Bang helmer Siddharth Anand.