There’s a fresh twist in the 2021 Cordelia Cruise case. The Investigating Officer (IO), Ashish Ranjan has been accused along with former Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede of attempting to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Aryan. Rajan has approached the Delhi High Court for protection.

His writ petition has requested no action be taken against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He has cited the instance of Wankhede’s protection in the case till June 8 for his own.

Current scenario of the case

A vacation bench of the Bombay High Court has extended interim protection from coercive action to Wankhede till June 8. The court has directed the former NCB chief not to give any statements to the press or publish any material related to the case in public. Wankhede was asked to file an undertaking Monday. If these conditions are met, then the arrest would not take place, the court said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged leaked chats with Wankhede

Shah Rukh Khan’s chats with former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede during the Aryan Khan drugs case surfaced on social media. During the course of their interaction via messages, the actor wrote how the incident would break his son and shatter them as a family.

Wankhede’s statement

Sameer Wankhede on the other hand alleged that then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.

What next in the case?

Film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan recently shared a video where he said how Wankhede did all this to hog the limelight and for his publicity. He also said Wankhede wouldn’t only lose his job but would go to jail too.

