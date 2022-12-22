After being under wraps for months, the infamous Aryan Khan drugs case has once again made it to the headlines. This is after, on Wednesday, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed with the Bombay High Court, challenging the ‘acquittal’ or ‘clean chit’ given to Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case from 2021. According to several media reports, ACJ SV Gangapurwala while calling it to be a publicity interest litigation, asked petitioners to show their locus and grievance for filing such a petition. However, the petition was reportedly dropped, after a Bombay HC bench directed the petitioner to explain where he was from, and seemed ready to impose heavy costs. For the unversed, on 27 March this year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found that Aryan was not guilty in the drugs-on-cruise case. In addition, NCB in a statement claimed that all among the accused were found with drugs, except Aryan and Mohak Jaswal.

The media reports revealed that the petition was filed by a law student named Pritam Desai, who via his lawyer Pathak contended that it is only the court that possesses the authority to grant clean chit to an accused and not the investigative agency.

Chief Justice Gangapurwala and Justice Chapalgaonkar, after hearing the petition, questioned Pathak about what his client’s right was to challenge the agency’s decision. Contending the same, the lawyer reportedly stated that his client complained that similar incidents may be repeated in future circumstances. However, listening to this argument, the court wasn’t satisfied, resulting in Pathak dropping the PIL after obtaining directions from the petitioner, and the court granted leave.

Coming back to the high-profile case that was busted by Mumbai narcotics, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan in October 2021 was apprehended aboard the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. Aryan was detained along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Reportedly, Sections 8C, 20B, 27, and 35 of the NDPS Act were imposed to arrest the 25-year-old. It must be noted that before the star kid was given a clean chit, he spent more than three weeks in jail. This was after NCB reportedly claimed that Aryan was a regular user and supplier of drugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan is all set to make his much-awaited Bollywood debut. Aryan, who earlier expressed his wish to don the hat of a writer, has recently finished the script of his maiden web series project. Aryan’s much-awaited debut project will be directed by himself and is backed by his parents’ production company Red Chillies Entertainment.