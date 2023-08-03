Aryan Khan Case: Sameer Wankhede files police complaint against RTI activist Ketan Tirodkar
The complaint filed by Wankhede states that the allegations levied by Tirodkar against him are baseless and false
In a fresh twist in the Aryan Khan case, Sameer Wankhede has filed a police complaint against RTI activist Ketan Tirodkar. The complaint filed by Wankhede states that the allegations levied by Tirodkar against him are baseless and false. It also states that the video uploaded by the activist from the Cordelia cruise case is defamatory. More details are awaited.
The Bombay High Court last month permitted IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, named as accused by the CBI in an extortion and bribery case related to the Cordelia cruise drugs case, to amend his petition to add additional ground that the giver of the alleged bribe should also be prosecuted.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case is that Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and four other accused had demanded Rs 25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Aryan following alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.
In May this year, Wankhede approached the high court seeking to quash the case and also sought interim protection from arrest. The high court granted Wankhede interim protection from any coercive action.
It was October 2021, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug raid at the Cordelia cruise ship.
Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged leaked chats with Wankhede
Shah Rukh Khan’s chats with former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede during the Aryan Khan drugs case surfaced on social media. During the course of their interaction via messages, the actor wrote how the incident would break his son and shatter them as a family.
Sameer Wankhede violated the conduct rules
