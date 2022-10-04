Even ahead of their much-awaited Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have created their own fan following with their stunning public appearances, and breathtaking fashion sense. With that being said, the brother and sister duo were spotted having a movie night on Monday. Making a grand entrance, Aryan and Suhana attended the special screening of Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming comedy-drama Maja Ma. Needless to say, several videos and pictures from the special evening are making rounds on the internet, making Aryan and Suhana’s admirers go gaga over the two. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account to drop a couple of videos of Aryan and Suhana from Maja Ma’s special screening.

While sharing the video, Bhayani wrote in the caption, “Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan during MAJA MA screening in Juhu.” Decked in their super casual look, Aryan and Suhana can be seen going inside for the screening. Ayan looked dapper clad in a white sweatshirt atop dark cargo pants. On the other hand, Suhana looked chic in her brown check shirt atop a black crop top and flare jeans. In order to make the siblings pause for the photos at the screening, the paparazzi in the video can be heard saying “bhai, bhai” to Aryan. However, the brother and sister duo didn’t respond and continued to walk. The two were also joined by their parents’ close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. In one of the videos, Karan can be seen giving a warm side hug to Aryan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan is believed to be making his debut as a writer for a web series. Suhana will soon be seen making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. In the Indian adaptation of popular Archie comics, Suhana will be seen sharing the screen space with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja.

Coming back to Madhuri’s upcoming film, Maja Ma is being touted as the family entertainer. All set to premiere on Amazon prime video on 6 October, Maja Ma also features Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Malhar Thakar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.