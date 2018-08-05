Arya on Ghajinikanth, working in multi-starrers and sharing screen space with Mohanlal in Suriya 37

Arya's only Tamil release in 2017, Kadamban, missed yielding profits at the box office. Now, halfway through 2018, Arya has his first release of the year with Ghajinikanth, the official Tamil remake of Nani's Telugu blockbuster Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. In a conversation with Firstpost, Arya talks about working with Santhosh Jayakumar (Hara Hara Mahadeva Ki and Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu), the extensive reach of reality show Enga Veetu Mappillai and sharing screen space with Suriya and Mohanlal in Suriya 37.

"Ghajinikanth's pre-production works took just a week's time, and we were all set to roll. It is director Santhosh's third film, but he has mastered planning and time management already. He strictly goes by the schedule and wraps up every day's work effortlessly," says Arya.

Spilling the beans on the film's plot, Arya said, "We all will have some degree of memory loss, but the main Ghajinikanth character takes memory loss to a high plain. With such a high degree of memory lapse, how he falls in love with a girl and tries to keep the secret away from her is the story. Situations like how his friends and family tackle him will be entertaining."

Asked if director Santhosh Jayakumar's previous adult films made him apprehensive about working in the project, Arya explained, "Though Santhosh's previous adult comedy films Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu and Hara Hara Mahadevaki were A certified, there was no obscenity in his movies, it was just the dialogues and references. In Hollywood, this is not a new genre, just that it is unexplored in Southern cinema. Comedians or comical films as such should be relevant to the current time to stand out. Else, they will be tagged stale. Everyday, meme creators produce great content; be it any social issue or anything. So, we have to think ahead of them to make it amusing for the theatre-going audiences."

Arya opined that one couldn't just escape the negativity in social media. "In the name of comment, people hide behind their IDs and post worthless opinions. Neither these people will gain the courage to say something on people's face nor their judgment matters to me. If I try to respond, all I will ever receive in return is stress. So why waste time worrying about or attempting to reply to the faceless ones. My thumb rule is to ignore such negative people," he said.

Arya has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career in the last ten years. Currently, he is yearning for a solid hit material to prove his mettle at the box office. "Ups and downs are not unusual in an actor's graph but what matters is the lessons learned. Some films might bomb in the box office, but blaming the audience will be senseless. Figuring out the reasons is essential. What should remain the same is the effort that I invest as an actor. Regardless of the results, I will always do my utmost and treat every film as my new film."

He further added: "Be it a Naan Kadavul or a Ghajinikanth, a film's execution and the outcome are entirely in the director's hands. How the director has conceived the subject and how he implements it tells how the end product will be."

Arya was one of the first actors in Tamil cinema to embrace multi-starrers. He has also reiterated his wish to be part of such films on various occasions. "Without the supporting cast, any hero's film is nothing. A multi-starrer is also such a film where any leading hero or heroine also do the supporting character. If an artist's inclusion adds value to a story, then it should not be seen as a lesser thing right? Most actors have apprehensions about doing a multi-starrer because of the lack of confidence in a director. At times the narrated story and the film will not be the same, this is the reason for doubts in a multi-starrer," he said.

Arya's bride-hunting reality show Enga Veetu Mapillai was a hit on television. Talking about the reach of the show, he said, "Television's reach is higher than we could imagine. Sticking with films and wanting the audiences to see me only on the big screen is a stupid dream. Today every medium of entertainment is equipotent, be it the web-series or reality shows on television."

Currently, Arya is shooting for Suriya 37 directed by KV Anand and produced by Lyca. "Being part of KV Anand's project alongside Mohanlal sir, Suriya sir and Boman Irani is prestigious. I have started shooting for my portions already. It is an entirely new experience to rub shoulders with such established actors across industries. When I received the call to be part of the project, I didn't have any second thoughts at all. It was a sweet surprise," he said on a concluding note.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 16:19 PM