Arunoday Singh to star as cop-turned-criminal in ALTBalaji's Apharan, directed by Siddharth Sengupta

Arunoday Singh has been signed on to star in an ALTBalaji original show titled Apharan.

A suspense thriller which revolves around Arunoday's character, the show will be produced and directed by Siddharth Sengupta, who has earlier directed shows like Balika Vadhu and Gulaal. The show is in its pre-production stage and will go on floors soon.

Arunoday plays a criminal who was once a celebrated cop. Speaking about his association with ALTBalaji and the show’s concept, Arunoday said, "I’m very very excited about Apharan. It appealed to me the second I met Siddharth Sengupta and he told me this story with so much passion and skill. I simply had to be a part of it. I’ve got very fond memories of Balaji from my Main Tera Hero days. It’ll be a pleasure working with them again, with their digital platform ALTBalaji."

Arunoday was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail where he played Irrfan's wife's lover. He also played a part in Netflix's first original Indian film, Love Per Square Foot which starred Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar.

ALTBalaji currently offers 19 original shows in Indian languages across various genres.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 17:03 PM