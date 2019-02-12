Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu praises Kangana Ranaut, says she is socially responsible

Arunachal Pradesh's chief minister Pema Khandu shared a video of Kangana Ranaut talking about how people in power and celebrities should voice their opinions as well as use their position for the good of society.

In the tweet, Khandu lauded the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress for expressing her opinions.

Previously, Anupam Kher had applauded her courage and performance and she was also the real example of women empowerment during a Twitter QnA.

Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranaut had opened up about the lack of support from her contemporaries and other actors in Bollywood. The actress said that she has always been encouraging of others' works but has never received similar sentiments about her film releases. The actress says that prior to their releases, actresses like Alia Bhatt would send her film trailers saying, "Please watch it." Kangana also attended the screening of Raazi to which she was invited.

She also mentioned that she had made it to Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar screenings since for her, the films focused on women empowerment. However, according to the actress, she had not got the same treatment when she has invited actors over for her screenings.

