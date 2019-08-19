Arun Sharma wins 16th edition of MTV Roadies Real Heroes, says 'the journey was well-lived'
On 18 August, Arun Sharma was announced as the winner of MTV Roadies Real Heroes. In the 16th edition of the reality show, Arun was a part of Raftaar’s gang, and also one of the wild card contestants. He beat Prince Narula’s Ankita and Bidhan to win the title.
The finale task named 'Roadies Real Hero' task was the ultimate test of contestants' strength and courage. The finalists had to rescue three things – a car, their gang leaders and their ex-gang members. During their rescue stint, they had to cross three different levels of obstacles. Arun surprised all by completing the task fastest.
On winning the show, Arun took to social media to thank his mentor, Raftaar. He writes, "The journey was well lived, with my friends and foes, but I conquered them all and I can’t thank them enough. I believe that with a stubborn mind and a constantly improving skill set, you can conquer anything.”
Coming from a remote village called Nahoti near the Actual LOC, with financial issues and lack of language skills, It was difficult for a boy like me to make it. But as they say, The one who has seen the difficult times, values victory more. Being rejected from the culling, was never a setback because of 2 reasons: A. The respect I earned after the culling itself was inexpressible and B. Because I crawled my way back into the game with even more vigour. As soon as I entered like the new Mowgli, in the preset pack of wolves, I was eyed with suspicion and had a red target set on my forehead, the very next vote out. But Through patience, perseverance and the constant support of my gang leader @raftaarmusic and gang members @aarushiduttaofficial I survived. Beyond that was what I came here to do, PERFORM. Tasks was one thing I was forever confident about, because I believed in my strength. And that helped me win titles like those of the Task Monkey, Or the Beast, Or Bolt Lightning. Anyway, the biggest hand in my success has been that of my gang leader, Raftaar sir. The epitome of Humbleness, integrity and love. I was mesmerized being guided under him and can never forget those eyes that looked at me as his final hope. The journey was well lived, with my friends and foes, but I conquered them all and I can't thank them enough. So always remember, With a stubborn mind and a constantly improving skill set, you can conquer anything. #mtvindia #mtvroadies #roadiesrealheroes #gangraftaar #raftaarmusic #princenarula #roadies #university_of_lyfe #dance #fitness #music #dream #motivation #new #supersaiyan #calmbeast #jammu #mumbai #ranvijaysingha #relax #first #sea #nature #wind #rediscover
Check out Raftaar's appreciation post for Arun
Thank You @arunsharmaax . Haqq se jeeta hai tu. RAFTAAR GANG ROADIES REAL HEROES WINNER. Congrats on reaching the Finale @princenarula @ankitapathak_official and @bidhanshr . Bohat shukriyaa meri poori team ka @ashishsoni89 @aviksha.s @im.swapnil @warisali.shah @ayan_khan_kd #clubALI . Thank You to all the roadies who were a part of this journey. My backbone and my Gang @aarushiduttaofficial @xerxes_irani @bhargsetusharma @adildhaliwal @rachelgupta7 . Thank you @mtvindia @mtvroadies @colosceum_official . Kutt ke jhappi @rannvijaysingha @nikhilchinapa @nehadhupia @princenarula @sandeep_rebirth #raa #raftaar #arunsharma #roadies #roadiesrealheroes #winner @raftaarmusic
This season, which premiered on 10 February, took the viewers to the magnificent hills of South India, from the Kannan Devan Hills of Munnar to the western ghats of Chikmagalur to the highest peak of Karnataka (Mullayanagiri), as contestants were given nerve-racking tasks.
