Arun Sharma wins 16th edition of MTV Roadies Real Heroes, says 'the journey was well-lived'

On 18 August, Arun Sharma was announced as the winner of MTV Roadies Real Heroes. In the 16th edition of the reality show, Arun was a part of Raftaar’s gang, and also one of the wild card contestants. He beat Prince Narula’s Ankita and Bidhan to win the title.

The finale task named 'Roadies Real Hero' task was the ultimate test of contestants' strength and courage. The finalists had to rescue three things – a car, their gang leaders and their ex-gang members. During their rescue stint, they had to cross three different levels of obstacles. Arun surprised all by completing the task fastest.

On winning the show, Arun took to social media to thank his mentor, Raftaar. He writes, "The journey was well lived, with my friends and foes, but I conquered them all and I can’t thank them enough. I believe that with a stubborn mind and a constantly improving skill set, you can conquer anything.”

Check out Raftaar's appreciation post for Arun

This season, which premiered on 10 February, took the viewers to the magnificent hills of South India, from the Kannan Devan Hills of Munnar to the western ghats of Chikmagalur to the highest peak of Karnataka (Mullayanagiri), as contestants were given nerve-racking tasks.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 11:33:03 IST