Arun Jaitley passes away: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Asha Bhosale mourn demise of political leader, share condolences

FP Staff

Aug 24, 2019 15:52:10 IST

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was receiving treatment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at All India since the past few days, passed away around noon on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on 9 August after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

The news has led to an outpouring of emotions from Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to pay their respects and mourn the demise of BJP leader.

Recalling his first meeting with BJP stalwart, actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Met Shri Arun Jaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since. His demise is a huge loss for our nation."

Filmmaker Karan Johar called a "strong leader" and mourned his demise.

Jaitley who passed away at AIIMS today afternoon had first became a Cabinet minister in the government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009. He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 15:53:02 IST

