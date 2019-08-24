Arun Jaitley passes away: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Asha Bhosale mourn demise of political leader, share condolences

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was receiving treatment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at All India since the past few days, passed away around noon on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on 9 August after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

The news has led to an outpouring of emotions from Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to pay their respects and mourn the demise of BJP leader.

Recalling his first meeting with BJP stalwart, actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Met Shri Arun Jaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since. His demise is a huge loss for our nation."



Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.

His demise is a huge loss for our nation.

Will be truly missed.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019

Filmmaker Karan Johar called a "strong leader" and mourned his demise.

#RIPArunJaitley ... the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today....thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones....🙏🙏🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitleyji’s demise. Admired his dynamic vision for India; he was a leader I'm happy to have interacted with. My thoughts are with his family in their hour of grief. RIP Arunji🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 24, 2019

Always a winner. And humble.

This photo after his victory in DU elections. #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/COaO4EJfwZ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 24, 2019

Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/RXGw1bWDLP — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 24, 2019

Jaitley who passed away at AIIMS today afternoon had first became a Cabinet minister in the government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009. He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 15:53:02 IST