Artist's 3D rendering Homer Simpson, SpongeBob SquarePants produces horrifying results

American artist Miguel Vasquez recently shared a 3 rendition of Homer Simpson on Twitter and it is poles apart from the yellow, cartoon version of the rude, heavy-drinking Simpson family patriarch the audiences are used to. Vasquez kept Homer's cartoonish proportions but added realistic details like the forehead veins and the chin stubble, which resulted in this strange image.

My 3D re-imagining of what Homer Simpson would look like in real life. pic.twitter.com/NVkyO65ItC — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) August 17, 2018

Vasquez told CNet that he created Homer with a digital sculpting software Zbrush. He also said that he was inspired to create a real-life version of Homer because of the lack of these images on the internet. "I looked up on Google images of what Homer Simpson would look like in our world and they were just disappointing."

The artist has shared his reimagining of many other popular cartoon characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Phineas and Ferb, Courage the Cowardly Dog and Nigel Thornberry from The Wild Thornberrys.

Throwback to my Spongebob 3D rendition. My personal favorite to date. pic.twitter.com/P2eEFOPa7Z — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) May 18, 2018

In case you're wondering what they look like front-face. pic.twitter.com/YQGEYVifq0 — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) May 16, 2018

My 3D depiction of Phineas and Ferb in real life. pic.twitter.com/ilQfm17k8v — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) May 16, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 11:30 AM