Artist's 3D rendering Homer Simpson, SpongeBob SquarePants produces horrifying results

FP Staff

Aug,19 2018 11:30:01 IST

American artist Miguel Vasquez recently shared a 3 rendition of Homer Simpson on Twitter and it is poles apart from the yellow, cartoon version of the rude, heavy-drinking Simpson family patriarch the audiences are used to. Vasquez kept Homer's cartoonish proportions but added realistic details like the forehead veins and the chin stubble, which resulted in this strange image.

Vasquez told CNet that he created Homer with a digital sculpting software Zbrush. He also said that he was inspired to create a real-life version of Homer because of the lack of these images on the internet. "I looked up on Google images of what Homer Simpson would look like in our world and they were just disappointing."

The artist has shared his reimagining of many other popular cartoon characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Phineas and Ferb, Courage the Cowardly Dog and Nigel Thornberry from The Wild Thornberrys.

 

