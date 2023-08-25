Film programmer Deepti DCunha who specializes in contemporary Indian cinema and who has been working on Indian and International film festivals for over 15 years, is now ready to give film aficionados the experience of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival that happens on ground after four years. There are a lot of interesting and exciting content being curated for fans this year, including a new category called South Asia. There’s Maitreyee Dasgupta too, the co-director for the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and Deepti is the artistic director.

Talking about the importance of such festivals, Maitreyee says, “Film festivals shouldn’t be restricted to cinephiles really. Films are very important windows to the culture and the times of the space they come from. They are like audio visual capsule of the influences that the filmmakers have come from. Films deserve to have as wide a reach as possible, it’s not an elitist art form, it’s not restricted by class or any parameters. So film festivals are important even though they may not find any commercial avenue in the massy platform. They ensure all kinds of stories can be told and that’s what they bring to the table.”

The Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival is returning on ground and Deepti says, “It’s very exciting for anyone in Mumbai, and the whole team is excited. I’ve worked for MAMI from 2015 to 2019, and the focus was to give a platform to Independent Indian cinema. Now we are hoping to come back with a larger vision. We have one of the biggest industries in the world, so we need a platform that allows audiences and filmmakers to come together and meet each other. It’s also a crash course in the best the world has to offer in a span of 10 days. This is one of the biggest festivals Mumbai celebrates. We have Ganesh Chaturthi and many other festivals but we also have MAMI, followed by Diwali. We are really excited for it.”

Deepti also spoke about expanding the vision to South Asia and said, “We are culturally similar to all our neighbors, internationally we are known as South Asians. That’s an identity we can embrace because the one thing that’s common between all of us is that we are all crazy and passionate about cinema. Films are being made with an independent spirit, and the countries around India don’t have a robust film industry like we do. We can now extend to support talent from around the country since they don’t have their own film festivals. We are also talking about the South Asian diaspora, everyone feels connected through films. We want to be able to say that any south Asian filmmaker living anywhere in the world, they have very different kind of experiences and all of them can come together and be a part of MAMI.”

Maitreyee adds, “Indian and South Asian films are screened across the world, that’s our identity. In addition to that, everyone is based in Mumbai. It’s the economic hub of mainstream film business. When films are being distributed, Indian or international, one of the stops is Mumbai. It’s a seamless progression.”

Deepti then talks about films and filmmakers and say, “It’s unfair to take names about who inspired me given the amount of films I see. I work with Film Bazaar as well, but I would say it’s just the spirit of filmmaking is very strong. Two things really inspire me, first is the age of the filmmakers getting younger and younger, now we tend to get films made by people between 20 and 25. We get films across 30 languages, and I get to know about new languages I never heard. There are some incredible talents. We are proud of being the launchpad of many filmmakers who are now making content for Amazon or Netflix or even making feature length films. They came to MAMI with their debut films and now they are mid career filmmakers so we are doing something valuable.”